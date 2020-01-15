Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires Shares of 65,000 Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

BOX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 100,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

