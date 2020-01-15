Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after buying an additional 783,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after buying an additional 671,195 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,224. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

