Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 276.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,825 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 201.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 3,470,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 2,318,276 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $12,781,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,266.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 1,091,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 72.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 846,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE EAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,043. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.