Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 586,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,329,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 535,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 17,432,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,430,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

