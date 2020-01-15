Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

Shares of ULTA traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.39. 112,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,551. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.