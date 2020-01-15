Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Holdings in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.66% of SeaChange International worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 609,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,278. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. Analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

