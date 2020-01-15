Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.53 Million Position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Weight Watchers International worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 61.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

WW stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,722. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $546,189.84. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

