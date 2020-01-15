Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.60 Million Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.95% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,644 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

