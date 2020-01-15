Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.