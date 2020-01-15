Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.