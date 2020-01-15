Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 5,900 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

