Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. ALERUS FINL COR/SH makes up about 0.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.45% of ALERUS FINL COR/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

ALRS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.45 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

