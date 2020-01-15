Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 9,790.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,933,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of AGM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

