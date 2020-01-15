Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

NYSE MA traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.28. 2,812,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $193.10 and a 52 week high of $316.42. The stock has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

