Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 550 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden comprises about 3.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

MSG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.11. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

