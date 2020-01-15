Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,871,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

