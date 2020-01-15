Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $456,110.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00663581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009131 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023317 BTC.

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,208,810 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

