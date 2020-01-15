Einsteinium Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $463,575.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00645149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023858 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,217,578 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.