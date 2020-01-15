Elcoin (EL) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Elcoin has a total market capitalization of $56,046.00 and $207.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Elcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elcoin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official website is elcoin.space. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elcoin

Elcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

