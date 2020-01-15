Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.63. 473,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,026. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.39. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.36 and a 12-month high of C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$227.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

