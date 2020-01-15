Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 17,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 28.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. 1,140,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,740. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.79.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

