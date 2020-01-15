Electra Market Capitalization Achieves $5.18 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Novaexchange and CoinBene. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $683.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,514,334,591 coins and its circulating supply is 28,647,178,038 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

