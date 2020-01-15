Electroneum Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Liquid. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.70 million and approximately $275,781.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,959,969,786 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Liquid, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

