Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo Sells 19,073 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Chris Bruzzo sold 200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $220,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $180,594.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $173,016.00.

Shares of EA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $110.44.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after buying an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after buying an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

