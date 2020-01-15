Elefante Mark B Sells 1,100 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Elefante Mark B cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.8% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,506 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,970,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 639,600 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. 2,015,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.