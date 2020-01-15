Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of ESI opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 342.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 233,603 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

