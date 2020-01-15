Elementeum Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $29,262.00 and $239.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elementeum Token Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,943,746 tokens. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com.

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

