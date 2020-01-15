Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 95.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $40,831.00 and $28.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

