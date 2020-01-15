Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

