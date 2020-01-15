Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 63.5% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $121,469.00 and approximately $32,582.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, BitForex and YoBit. In the last week, Elysian has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, Liquid, YoBit, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

