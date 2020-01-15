Elysium Reaches Market Cap of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

