Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1139 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.28. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

