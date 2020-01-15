Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 26,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Embraer has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 1,024.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 1,152,121 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Embraer by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Embraer by 114,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

