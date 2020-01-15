Emercoin (EMC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,430.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and xBTCe. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $9,430.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,044,926 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Crex24, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

