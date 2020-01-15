Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,736,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16,479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. 2,341,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.