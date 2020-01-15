Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $86,736,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16,479.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

