Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of EIG stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 176,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. Employers has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Employers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

