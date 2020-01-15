Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EMX stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Emx Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

About Emx Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

