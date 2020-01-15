Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.14.

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.52. 1,273,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,873. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.82. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$43.02 and a 12 month high of C$52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

