Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECA. CIBC decreased their price target on Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Encana stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.53. 5,557,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.86. Encana has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Encana will post 1.0290645 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

