Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. 333,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,702. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

