EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $259.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $141,894.00 and $259.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

