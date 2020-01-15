Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 99,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $308.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.17. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

