Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.76). Endologix posted earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endologix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Endologix by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,807 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endologix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 550,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 1,395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 674,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELGX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Endologix has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

