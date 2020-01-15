Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Tops $1.86 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, Hotbit and CoinBene. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $523,413.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bittrex, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Upbit, Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

