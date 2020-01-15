Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.02 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.71. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

