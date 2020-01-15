Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.08

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Enel Americas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enel Americas has a dividend payout ratio of 82.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of Enel Americas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,584. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

