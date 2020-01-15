Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) is Everett Capital Advisors UK LLP’s Largest Position

Everett Capital Advisors UK LLP lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,588,500 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises 100.0% of Everett Capital Advisors UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Everett Capital Advisors UK LLP owned about 0.06% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ET stock remained flat at $$13.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,255,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

