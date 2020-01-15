Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.