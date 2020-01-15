Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,994,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 499,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,486,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 33.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,676,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 116.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,651,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

